Rs3.25 hike in POL prices expected today

Rs1.90 hike in price of petrol and Rs3.25 in price of diesel is expected on Monday (today). According to the sources in the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority, a summary to the Petroleum Division has been sent by the OGRA.

Final decision about in the price of the petroleum products will be made by the Petroleum Division after consultations with Prime Minister Imran Khan. The new prices of petroleum products are being determined today (May 17) as opposed to the regular mid-month date (the 15th), a spokesperson for OGRA had said last week. The OGRA spokesperson had said due to the May 8-16 curbs and Eid holidays, it was decided that the new prices would be decided on Monday, May 17. Prime Minister Imran Khan decided not to increase the price of petroleum products in a bid to give relief to the masses in the holy month of Ramadan.

Therefore, petrol continued to cost Rs108.56 per litre during Ramadan.