Mexico’s Andrea Meza crowned Miss Universe 2020

The Miss Universe 2020 title was won by Mexico’s Andrea Meza. The 69th Miss Universe was held at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida.

Meza, beat 73 other women, including runner-up Miss Brazil Julia Gama and second runner-up Miss Peru Janick Maceta Del Castillo, to win the title.

The 26-year-old has a degree in software engineering. She comes from Chihuahua, a city in Mexico.

The Miss Universe 2020 also an activist who focuses on women’s rights and inclusion and currently works closely with the Municipal Institute for Women, which aims to end gender violence.

Andrea is also the official Tourism Brand Ambassador for Chihuahua, promoting the best tourist attractions and rich culture.

Andrea was asked about the changing beauty standards in the final round where she answered, “We live in a society that more and more is more than advanced, and as we advance as a society, we’ve also advanced with stereotypes. Nowadays, beauty isn’t only the way we look. For me, beauty radiates not only in our spirit, but in our hearts and the way that we conduct ourselves. Never permit anyone to tell you that you’re not valuable.”