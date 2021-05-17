Journalist Protection Bill to be introduced in National Assembly today

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain has said the Journalist Protection Bill will be introduced in the National Assembly on Monday(today).

In a tweet, he said it is a great success for the working journalists. The minister also extended his gratitude to Federal Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen Mazari for her concerted and arduous efforts for formulation of the bill. National Assembly will meet at Parliament House in Islamabad at 4:00 pm.