‘PM directs Punjab CM to investigate ring road scam’

ISLAMABAD – Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Political Communications Dr Shahbaz Gill on Saturday said that the prime minister has directed the Punjab chief minister to conduct inquiry into the alleged cost escalation of the Rawalpindi Ring Road project.

He said that the inquiry report of the project would not only be made public but would also be taken indiscriminate action against those who would be held responsible for that. Reacting to the statement of Maryam Aurangzeb, he said that the government has made public the inquiry reports for the first time in the country’s history.

Inconsistent to this, he said that such kind of reports were either burned or hide from the public during the governments of Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif in the past. He said that ‘looters’ and ‘corrupt’ elements were always either granted favor and respect or were backed by Sharif brothers during their past governments.

He said that the most ‘expert plunderer’ had special respect with Sharifs. He said that the PML-N leaders were busy in making failed attempts for getting importance through issuing statements.