Alvi says SOPs’ implementation on Eid show success of govt strategy

KARACHI: President Dr Arif Alvi on Saturday said that the effective implementation of the anti-COVID standard operating procedures (SOPs) on Eid-ul-Fitr manifested the success of the government’s strategy.

The president, chairing a high level meeting to review the government’s measures for containment of the pandemic, expressed satisfaction over the adherence to the precautions by the masses on Eid.

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail, federal ministers Asad Umar and Ali Haider Zaidi, Senator Saif Abro, MNA Jai Prakash, MPAs Firdous Shamim Naqvi, Haleem Adil Sheikh, Khurram Sher Zaman, Bilal Ghaffar, Saeed Afridi and others attended the meeting.

He hoped that both the government and people would overcome the pathogen through their mutual cooperation. The only strategy to prevent the coronavirus was to run the routine matters while observing the pandemic SOPs, he said.

Moreover, the president appealed the masses to get vaccinated for their own protection as well as for everyone’s good.

Briefing the meeting, Asad Umar said that consequent to the government’s effective measures, a remarkable decline had been witnessed in COVID-19 cases.

Governor Imran Ismail said the people observed precautions during the Eid days which was laudable as the pandemic could be contained through use of masks, sanitizers and social distancing. He also appreciated the federal government’s steps to overcome the virus.