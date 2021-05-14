Qureshi, Atmar exchange views on Palestine, Al-Aqsa

ISLAMABAD – Minister for Foreign Affairs Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Friday received a telephone call from Afghan counterpart Hanif Atmar.

The two ministers exchanged greetings on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr. According to the Foreign Office statement, Qureshi conveyed wishes for a happy and joyous Eid for the ‘brotherly people’ of Afghanistan.

The foreign minister underlined that Pakistan welcomed the announcement of the Eid ceasefire by the Afghan government and Taliban and emphasized that efforts should continue for a permanent ceasefire.

It said that the foreign minister reaffirmed Pakistan’s support to the Afghan peace process and underscored that the intra-Afghan negotiations provide a historic opportunity to achieve an inclusive, broad-based and comprehensive political settlement in Afghanistan for ending the 40-years long conflict.

The two ministers also exchanged views about the current situation in Palestine especially in Al-Aqsa Mosque. Qureshi condemned the indiscriminate use of force and attacks by Israeli forces in Al-Aqsa and Gaza, called for protection of civilians, and underscored the need for the international community to take urgent steps to address the grave situation in the occupied territories.

The foreign minister reaffirmed Pakistan’s support and solidarity with the Palestinian people and for a just and lasting solution of the issue in accordance with relevant UN Security Council resolutions and international legitimacy.

The two foreign ministers agreed to remain in contact on the Palestine issue. They also agreed to maintain high-level bilateral exchanges and work together for the further consolidation of Pakistan-Afghanistan relations.