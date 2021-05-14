CM Buzdar asks people to ‘modify lives to stay safe’

LAHORE – Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that cooperation of people is highly important to control the spread of coronavirus.

Officials said on Friday that the chief minister urged the people to strictly follow corona standard operating procedures (SOPs) to stay protected from the deadly virus. He said that violations of SOPs would not be tolerated at all.

Usman Buzdar said that no one knows when this pandemic will come to an end but “we need to modify our lives” to stay safe from this deadly virus. He directed the authorities concerned to make sure that corona SOPs were being implemented properly.

The third wave of the virus has gripped the country. According to experts, the third wave is more lethal than the first two waves. Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the federal territories are the most affected areas because of the UK variant.