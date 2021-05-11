PCJCCI for strict lockdown on Eid holidays

Pak-China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI) on Wednesday stressed the need for implementation of strict lockdown during the Eid holidays. Pakistan should follow China’s method and techniques to fight against the 3rd wave of Covid-19, the PCJCCI office-bearers suggested in a media statement here. PCJCCI President S.M. Naveed said that while China’s rigorous lockdowns may have initially struck observers as harsh and restrictive, the official data one year on appears to justify the measures, with a comparatively low death toll and caseload. China has had 100,000 recorded infections, with only around 4,800 deaths linked to Covid-19 and that is just because of the methods they adopted to get rid of this pandemic, he mentioned. He added that while much of the world scrambles to prevent new waves of coronavirus from stalling the fragile recovery from recession, China’s economy seems to be hitting its stride.













