PM Imran stresses public-private partnership for country’s progress

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan said that government is fully determined to involve private sector in the development process as it is very crucial keeping in view of the public need.

He was addressing a briefing in Islamabad the other day regarding various development projects under Public Sector Development Programme and projects completed with the participation of private sector.

Imran Khan said Board of Investment is being activated to facilitate local and foreign investors. He directed the governments of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to present progress report on the implementation of federal and provincial development projects; besides submitting detail of the future plans, their distribution at the local level and the progress made so far.

The meeting was attended by Planning Minister Asad Umar, Finance Minister Shaukat Tareen, Secretaries and other high officials from ministries concerned. Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and provincial minster for finance participated through video link.

The meeting was briefed that over 50 development projects worth Rs2000 billion are under completion with the participation of a private sector.

It was also informed that 14 projects worth Rs978billion would be approved in next three months while 18 projects of Rs1,016bn would be approved in the financial year 2021-22.

It was also told that the Public Private Partnership Authority has approved two major projects Sialkot Kharian Motorway Project and Sukkur-Hyderabad Motorway Project with a total cost of Rs233 billion.

The meeting was briefed that six more projects worth Rs710bn would be approved by August of this year. The meeting was briefed on the progress of PSDP Plus and future government practices under this model. The PSDP Plus strategy provides a conducive environment and other necessary assistance to ensure private sector involvement in the development process.

The meeting was informed that 180 initiatives have been identified under PSDP Plus with a total value of Rs5.5trillion.