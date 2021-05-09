Sultan advises PTI workers to gird lions to jump into July-2021 AJK Polls arena

PTI AJK Chief and former Prime Minister Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry has advised his party workers to prepare themselves, by now, to participate in the forthcoming general elections in Azad Jammu Kashmir, to be held in July this year. Addressing his party activist on the eve of Iftar dinner hosted in his honour by renowned Kashmiri philanthropist and chief operating officer of local NGO Mughal Foundation Iftikhar Mirza at their recently-uplifted Mughal Foundation Hospital complex here Friday, Sultan asserted that his party would win the elections with a thumping majority under the dynamic leadership of the party’s supremo – Prime Minister Imran Khan.













