Highlights of bill for protection of journalists, media professionals rights

The Federal Cabinet has given approval of the Protection of Journalists and Media Professionals Bill 2021.

Following are the main points and highlights of the Protection of Journalists and Media Professionals Bill 2021.

The bill comprises five parts including fundamental rights, rights of journalists and media professionals, training and insurance of journalists, investigation and redressal and miscellaneous.

The bill proposes the rights of journalists and media professionals.

Every journalist and media professional enshrined in Article 9 of the Constitution has the right to life and security of the individual.

Journalists and media professionals have the right to carry out their duties in the conflict-affected areas of the country without fear of intimidation, threat, harassment or oppression.

Journalists and media professionals have the right to keep their sources secret.

The government will take steps to protect journalists and media professionals from any form of abuse, violence or exploitation by any person, institution (public or private) or authority.

The bill aims to launch the Journalists Welfare Scheme under which media owners will develop a comprehensive, written safety policy and protocols for journalists and media professionals.

The bill provides for the establishment of a commission to protect journalists and media professionals, which will include representatives from the Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) and the National Press Club and the Ministry of Human Rights and the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

The bill empowers the commission to investigate allegations of intimidation, violence, murder, violent attacks, arbitrary arrests, detentions and harassment of journalists and determine their cases who are eligible for compensation from federal and provincial funds.