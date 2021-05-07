Wheat procurement target may not be achieved

FAISALABAD: Achieving the wheat procurement target set by the Food Department in Faisalabad has become impossible. With the target of purchasing 110,000 metric tonnes of wheat, only 70 percent of the bardana has been distributed to the farmers so far, while only 44 percent of the wheat has been procured in five weeks. In this situation, the Faisalabad Food Department has decided to continue the wheat procurement drive from the farmers even during the lockdown by canceling the leave of the officers and staff involved in the wheat procurement.

According to sources, the Food Department of Faisalabad has not learned any lesson from the incomplete wheat procurement target last year and has not taken any concrete steps to achieve 100% of the target before the wheat procurement drive this year. Lists of farmers have not been compiled and no record has been kept for the current wheat procurement drive due to which a very small number of farmers are turning to 11 procurement centers across the district. As a result, it seems impossible to achieve the target of 100% wheat procurement.

On the other hand, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali paid a surprise visit to Wheat Procurement Center Darul Ehsan Chak Jhumra and checked the supply of bardana to the farmers, procurement arrangements, and implementation of Corona SOPs. Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Fazal Rabi Cheema, Assistant Commissioner Chak Jhumra Muhammad Haider, District Food Controller Tanveer Ahmed and other officers were also present. Reviewing the facilities provided to the farmers at the wheat procurement center, the Deputy Commissioner said that the farmers should be able to sit within the social distance and keep the fans running. He also checked the record of the distribution of bardana and purchase of wheat and stressed ensuring the safety of wheat stored in the store.

The deputy commissioner said that no complaint should be received regarding the issuance of bardana. He ordered the officials to provide ideal services to farmers visiting the centers and observe coronavirus prevention and precautionary measures. He said that the target of wheat should be met in all cases. He also met the farmers present on the spot and said that all possible facilities were being provided to the farmers at the centers so that they could get the full subsidized price of their wheat. He also urged the duty staff to perform their duties efficiently