PTI workers irked over PPP MPA for insulting Noorul Haq Qadri

Local workers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and workers of Tanzeem-e- Ahle Sunnah Wal Jumat on Monday condemned female Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) of Pakistan People Party (PPP) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assembly for passing insulting words against the Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Noorul Haq Qadri and demanded her unconditional pardon.

Addressing to a press conference here in Landi Kotal press club on Monday local leaders of PTI and Tanzeem including Maulana Shoab, Azmat Ali, Rehan Afridi, Inamullah Afridi, Jafar Shinwari and others said that on Sunday a boy from Jamrud succumbed to bullets injuries in Hayatabad Medical Complex due to alleged negligence of health staff.

However, the female MPA Neghat Orakzai held the Federal Minister Noorul Haq Qadri responsible for it and used insulting language against Mr Qadri that hurt feelings of his thousands of followers and the party workers.

“Health is a provincial subject and the Federal Minister has nothing to do with it therefore the MPA just for dirty politics has indulged in character assignation of the respectable Federal Minister,” they remarked, and said options were under consideration to move the case against her into the court.

The workers also demanded of the provincial government of PTI to take legal action against the female MPA and uphold respect for its Federal Minister.

They threatened that if the MPA failed to publicly apologize, then the followers of Qadri would initiate a protest demo in front of the MPA house in Peshawar.