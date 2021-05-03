Deals signed for obtaining 30m COVID vaccines: SAPM

Special assistant to the prime minister (SAPM) on National Health Services, Dr. Faisal Sultan said on Monday that vaccination for citizens aged 40 has begin from today.

Addressing media he stated that around 150,000 vaccines are being administered on daily basis and the government plans on increasing the number to 300,000.

Dr. Sultan mentioned that the government has signed deals for obtaining 30 million COVID vaccines. He added that 19 million doses will be received by June this year, stating that the government is not relying on donations and 90% of the vaccine doses are being purchased.

He said that 70 million people will be vaccinated against Covid-19 by the end of this year.

Dr. Sultan said that local packaging of single dose CanSino vaccine is about to begin in the country. Three million doses of this vaccine will be prepared at the National Institute of Health per month, he added.

"This will reduce our dependence on the imported doses," the SAPM said.

The SAPM further urged people to follow the SOPs to tackle the ongoing pandemic. He had further announced free availability of COVID-19 vaccines to general public all over Pakistan.