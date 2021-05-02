Buzdar approves land allocation for new Faisalabad airport

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Bazdar has approved the allocation of 400 acres of land for the construction of a new airport in Faisalabad. The airport will be set up on land adjacent to the economic zones of Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development and Management Company (FIEDMC). In addition, an FIEDMC Center of Excellence will be set up in collaboration with the Punjab Government and the Punjab Board of Technical Education. The chief minister also approved the construction of a road from Sahiyanwala to Jaranwala for speedy access to the M3 Motorway from the economic zones of FIEDMC.

Chairman FIEDMC Mian Kashif Ashfaq called on Mr Bazdar and thanked him for approving these projects. He said that these initiatives would be very helpful in attracting global investors to invest in FedEx’s economic zones.

In this regard, Kashif Ashfaq said the business park would be set up on 300 acres of land adjoining the economic zones of the FIEDMC and work on Apparel Park would be started soon. He further said that a world-class expo center and golf club would be set up in the business park while special incentives would be given to the hotel business besides providing all facilities for the promotion of commercial activities.

The chief minister said he would soon visit Faisalabad and start work on Furniture City, Health City and Weaving City in Allama Iqbal Industrial City and One Window Service Center, Safe City Project, Shuttle Train Service, FedMic Police Station, Rescue 1122 stations, and disaster management cells will also be inaugurated.

In addition, during the proposed visit, he will lay the foundation stone for the Social Security Hospital, Medical College and Nursing Training Institute to be built in the economic zones of FIEDMC. He directed the Chairman FIEDMC to make progress on the establishment of Apparel Park as soon as possible.

On the occasion, Chairman FIEDMC Mian Kashif Ashfaq briefed him about the ongoing development works in Allama Iqbal Industrial City, a special economic zone to be set up under CPEC under FIEDMC.

He said that this project has become a top priority for investors globally and its completion would usher in a new era of industrial development in Pakistan. He said that large-scale investment was being made in Allama Iqbal Industrial City in a very short span of time.

Appreciating the initiatives of FIEDMC, the Chief Minister said that making Punjab a role model in terms of investment was part of his vision for which for the first time in the history of Pakistan seven special economic zones were being worked on in Punjab.