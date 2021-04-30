IHC instructs to share vandalism footages with lawyers

A larger bench of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday instructed the Registrar Office to share video footage of IHC building vandalization with the lawyers of the accused. The defence lawyers during the hearing adopted the stance that they had requested the Registrar Office to share the footage of the incident, but their request was turned down in the absence of a written court order.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah remarked that the court had left the matter on the bar councils to share the names of accused and it did not want to embarrass someone by playing video clips here.

The defence counsel prayed the court to remove the names of those lawyers who were not part of the incident. The chief justice remarked that the respect of the whole legal fraternity was at risk due to the misconduct of a few lawyers.

A lawyer told the court that the names of some persons, who were not involved in the incident, were also named by the police. The court, however, remarked that it wanted to increase the respect of uniform and it would not be appropriate to go into technicalities.