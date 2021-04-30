Sara Ali Khan schools a fan who pulled down his mask and asked for a selfie

Sara Ali Khan arrived at the Mumbai airport on Wednesday with brother Ibrahim Ali Khan and mother Amrita Singh.

They reportedly returned from the Maldives. As they arrived at the airport, all three of them were photographed by the paparazzi. Meanwhile, a fan of Sara walked towards her to click a selfie with her. This irked the Simmba actor, and she schooled her fan and asked him to maintain social distance amid the pandemic.

A video of Sara telling her fan not to click a selfie in these times went viral on social media. In the video, the fan pulled down his mask to the chin and requested Sara for a picture. At this, Sara, who was wearing a mask and face shield, told him, “What are you doing? You cannot do this and you should not do this.” After telling him to be careful about his actions, Sara walked towards her car and thanked the paparazzi.

Meanwhile, Ibrahim was seen helping his chauffeur adjust the luggage in the boot before sitting in the car with his mother. Soon after sitting in the car, Sara made sure to sanitise her hands and Ibrahim and Amrita followed suit.

On the work front, Sara was last seen opposite Varun Dhawan in David Dhawan’s comedy caper Coolie No. 1. She has also shot for Aanand L Rai’s next Atrangi Re. The film also stars Dhanush and Akshay Kumar in pivotal roles. The film is scheduled to hit the theatres on August 6.