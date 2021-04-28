Pakistani officials in Qatar for Taliban meeting

Pakistani officials are in Qatar for a meeting with the Afghan Taliban to press them to show flexibility in negotiations, reduce violence and participate in the Istanbul conference, sources familiar with the initiative said.

Another delegation led by Pakistan’s Special Representative for Afghanistan Mohammad Sadiq is scheduled to leave for Qatar on Thursday for talks with the Taliban and the Afghan government’s negotiations team, the sources told Daily Times.

Sadiq will join the Pakistani delegation which reached Qatar on Wednesday.

Pakistan is also making efforts to convince the Taliban to join the Istanbul conference that is expected to be held after Eid. The conference was postponed twice because of the Taliban refusal to participate.

The official dispelled the impression in a media report that Pakistan will give a tough message to the Taliban and said “Pakistan cannot force the Taliban but will try to convince them to make progress in negotiations.”

Concerns are growing over the lack of progress in intra-Afghan negotiations started over seven month ago but currently face a stalemate over the future set up and ceasefire.

The Taliban demand removal of the present government and establishment of an inclusive Islamic government, while the government negotiation team ask the Taliban to join the present set up and declare a ceasefire, according to the people privy to Qatar’s negotiations.