Afghanistan offers Daesh leader swap deal to Pakistan

The Afghan intelligence chief on Tuesday offered to Pakistan the handover of senior Daesh leader Aslam Farooqi if Pakistan extradites several jailed Afghan Taliban leaders.

Afghan authorities last year captured Aslam Farooqi, a Pakistani national from Orakzai tribal district.

Pakistan had demanded Farooq’s extradition as he was wanted for his involvement in terrorist activities. Afghanistan had rejected Pakistan’s demand that time and said he would be tried in Afghanistan.

The Afghan intelligence chief Ahmad Zia Siraj told reporters in Kabul that Afghan side discussed the exchange of several prisoners with a Pakistani delegation which visited Kabul on Sunday.

Siraj said Afghanistan had offered Farooqi exchange with several Taliban leaders after his arrest but Pakistan had not agreed to the suggestion.

There is no prisoner exchange agreement between the two countries.

The Afghan spy chief claimed that authorities have arrested 408 Daesh militants and 60 percent among them are Pakistani nationals.