FM Shah Mehmood Qureshi leaves for Iran

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi left for Iran after concluding a three-day official visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

According to details, the FM will hold talks regarding the Afghan peace process with the Iranian leadership.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that this visit will serve as an opportunity to discuss the regional situation with the leaders of Iran, and being the neighbor of Afghanistan, the Afghan peace process is also important for Iran as well.

Qureshi said that the high level talks will focus on promoting bilateral ties between the two countries. Regional security including Afghan peace process and Kashmir issue and matters on strengthening regional cooperation under the umbrella of Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) will also be discussed. will also be discussed.

FM Qureshi said that Pakistan and Iran have always backed each other in difficult times and this visit will further strengthen ties.