Govt to present resolution in NA for expulsion of French envoy: Sheikh Rashid

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid in a video message on Tuesday said that talks between the government and the banned Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan remained successful.

In the video statement, Sheikh Rashid said that the government today will present a resolution in the National Assembly for the expulsion of the French Envoy. He also said that the cases registered against TLP would be withdrawn.

اسلام آباد۔ 20 اپریل حکومت اور تحریک لبیک پاکستان کے درمیان مذاکرات کامیاب۔ وزارت داخلہ کی جانب سے اہم ویڈیو پیغام جاری.

A delegation of government which included the interior minister, minister for religious affairs, Dr Noor ul Haq Qadri, Governor Punjab, other officials held meetings with the banned outlet.

The interior minister said that protests will end across the country including the one outside the headquarters of the TLP.

Sheikh Rashid said he would hold a press conference today or tomorrow to share details. “Talks will continue with them.”

Rashid earlier announced that the 11 police officers that were taken hostage by the banned Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan have been released after the Punjab government’s successful negotiation today.

It must be noted that Prime minister Imran Khan and the federal cabinet earlier approved the ban on the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan. The proposal seeking a ban on TLP was sent by the interior ministry.

The summary from the interior ministry suggested a ban on the TLP following the violent activities and protests across the country after TLP chief Saad Rizvi’s arrest. The disturbances and acts of violence by the protesters led to the martyrdom of 2 cops and left hundreds injured.