Policemen held hostage by TLP in Lahore released: Sheikh Rashid

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister of Pakistan Sheikh Rashid announced that the 11 police officers that were taken hostage by the banned Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan have been released after the Punjab government’s successful negotiation today.

Taking it to Twitter, the Minister said that the first round of negotiations has been productive and the next round will be done later today. Rashid further stated that policemen have also been withdrawn from the area.

نیوز اپڈیٹ

اسلام آباد: 19 اپریل

وفاقی وزیر داخلہ شیخ رشید احمد کا اہم ویڈیو پیغام جاری pic.twitter.com/kvXqVjWP9U — Sheikh Rashid Ahmed (@ShkhRasheed) April 18, 2021

Out of 192 blockades, only one was remaining and the situation was getting better there as well he added. “Talks have begun with the banned TLP and hopefully issues will be resolved with them,” Sheikh Rasheed continued.

It must be noted that Prime minister Imran Khan and the federal cabinet earlier approved the ban on the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan. The proposal seeking a ban on TLP was sent by the interior ministry.

The summary from the interior ministry suggested a ban on the TLP following the violent activities and protests across the country after TLP chief Saad Rizvi’s arrest. The disturbances and acts of violence by the protesters led to the martyrdom of 2 cops and left hundreds injured.