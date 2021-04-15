Federal cabinet approves ban on TLP

Prime minister Imran Khan and the federal cabinet, on Thursday, approved the ban on the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan. The proposal seeking a ban on TLP was sent by the interior ministry.

The summary from the interior ministry suggested a ban on the TLP following the violent activities and protests across the country after TLP chief Saad Rizvi’s arrest. The disturbances and acts of violence by the protesters led to the martyrdom of 2 cops and left hundreds injured.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Imran Khan gave a green signal to a summary sent by the Ministry of Interior seeking a ban on Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP).

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) will subsequently de-notify the TLP on orders of the apex court.

Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed, during a press conference, said that the religious party’s recent activities including the abduction and torture of policemen and destroying of public property has led the federal government to ban TLP under Anti-Terrorism Act 1997, (11) B.