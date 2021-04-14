S Suleman breathes his last at 80

After being unwell for a long time renowned actor, director and producer S Suleman passed away at the age of 80 his family sources confirmed the news of his death saying that he was battling kidney-related diseases.

The late director was the younger brother of legendary film actors Santosh Kumar-Syed Musa Raza and Darpan – Syed Ishrat Abbas who groomed him as an actor but he went on to become one of the successful film directors of Lollywood.

He directed hit movies including ‘Zeenat,’ ‘Mari,’ ‘Baji’ and ‘Mahobat’ besides that he also acted in several movies

He directed hit movies including ‘Zeenat,’ ‘Mari,’ ‘Baji’ and ‘Mahobat’ besides that he also acted in several movies.

He groomed many directors under his belt Syed Noor is one of those who assisted him for around 18 feature movies. Suleman was married to classical performer Zareen Panna, who worked in 42 films from 1962 to 1969.

His funeral prayers will be offered in Lahore on Friday when their son returns to Pakistan, Zareen has confirmed.

The writer is a law student and columnist. He can be reached at kamran.khowaja338@gmail.com and Tweets at @ @ZaibSha1