PM Imran to inaugurate housing scheme in Sargodha

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday will perform the groundbreaking of another housing project for the underprivileged in Sargodha.

This housing project will be the third after project in Lahore and Islamabad under the Naya Pakistan Housing Projects.

Fawad Chaudhry in a series of tweets said that PM today will inaugurate a housing project in Sargodha to build thousands of homes for the deserving.

اسلام آباد اور لاہور کے بعدآج وزیر اعظم @ImranKhanPTI سرگودھا میں ہزاروں گھروں کی تعمیر کے منصوبے کا آغاز کرنے جا رہی ہیں، وزیراعظم تعمیراتی پیکج کے تحت بینک لاکھوں گھروں کی تعمیر کیلئے قرضہ دے رہے ہیں، سیمنٹ کی فروخت اس وقت تاریخ کی بلند ترین سطح پر ہے، — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) April 14, 2021

“The promise to build five million houses is now coming true, the political opponents who thought it could be Imran Khan could not achieve this dream, are now ashamed, the journey of development will continue. Inshallah” he further said.

پچاس لاکھ گھروں کی تعمیر کا وعدہ اب حقیقت میں ڈھل رہا ہے، وہ سیاسی مخالفین جن کو لگتا تھا یہ کیسے ہو سکتا ہے عمران خان پچاس لاکھ گھر کیسے بنا سکتے ہیں اب شرمندہ ہیں، ترقی کا سفر جاری رہے گا۔ انشاللہ — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) April 14, 2021

It must be noted that Imran Khan earlier performed groundbreaking for the construction of affordable apartments in LDA city Lahore, under his Naya Pakistan Housing Program to provide shelter to the low-income group.

The government is taking important and concrete steps for the development in within the construction sector, PM said. He added that Lahore Development Authority (LDA) has also removed the flaws within it and is heading in the right direction.

The premier said that low-income class of the citizens can avail houses on rent through Naya Pakistan Housing program.

35,024 apartments will be constructed under the project being initiated by Lahore Development Authority in collaboration with Naya Pakistan Housing and Development Authority.