BRT Peshawar fleet gets 10 buses; 20 more to be inducted soon

As many as 10 more new buses were inducted into the fleet of Peshawar Bus Rapid Transport (BRT) on Sunday.

The buses were purchased from China, said the Peshawar BRT spokesperson, adding the new buses will be operated at more routes of the project.

He further said that 20 more new buses for BRT Peshawar are on their way from China. He said that a total of 30 new buses will be inducted into the fleet of BRT service in Peshawar for mass commuting.

As many as 3,750 passengers can travel in the buses simultaneously in the 10-meter long new buses. With the new inclusion of 30 buses in the BRT fleet, the total number of busses would be 158.

The BRT is a 27.5 kilometres-long main corridor track with 31 stations, besides seven feeder routes of a total of 62 kilometres with 146 stops to facilitate hundreds of thousands of passengers every day.

Work on the bus project was launched in Oct 2017 by the then chief minister Pervez Khattak, who set a six months deadline for its completion at a cost of Rs49 billion. However, the project suffered delays due to the frequent design changes and other issues, pushing up the project cost.

On August 13, 2020, Prime Minister Imran Khan inaugurated the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf’s (PTI) flagship project in Peshawar.