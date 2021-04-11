An upward trend in makeup has been seen in recent years. Makeup was primarily meant to enhance features to make females look beautiful and confident. However, as time is passing by the whole purpose of makeup changes drastically. It is becoming more a means of transformation rather than enhancement.Women who are anxious and insecure tend to use makeup to appear less noticeable. Even in the modern age, school-going girls also love to do makeup before going to school and after waking up. Most of the time now you can see women and even girls wear makeup to transform their facial features to look prettier. Every day almost comes up with new makeup trends and 90% girl wants to copy it. Some of the new trends of makeup are given below:Mermaid Highlighter Is THE Magical New Makeup Trend

Five Glitter Makeup Looks

Cloud Cheek Makeup

Neon EYELINER

Colorful Eyes

Smoky Eyes.

Sunset Eyes.

Highlighter Eyes.

Voluminous Lashes.

Feathery Brows.

White Eyeliner.

All-Over Metallic Eye shadow.

Tint replacing lipstick and blusher

There is a huge list of new trends in makeup but why these new trends are mostly more common in Asian countries than in western? Maybe the reason behind this is set standards of beauty. But we cannot neglect the factor of showoff which is getting more and more because of social media. Some women are wearing heavy makeup on casual days just for impressing others. It seems that makeup without a doubt turned into the fundamental component of the everyday look of women.

Girls want to look beautiful on social media by hook and crock. They bought a lot of expensive products just to follow trends and to look beautiful than others. It will not wrong if we say that `when a girl wakeup she do Makeup`. In my point of view, it is nothing more than wastage of money because some of the makeup brands cost an arm or a leg. But still, due to increased exposure to the world of beauty, beauty consumerism is at an all-time, global high. The cosmetic industry is becoming one of the world’s biggest industries, responsible for the manufacture and delivery of cosmetic products.

Why girls are not satisfied with their natural beauty and why they need long-lasting makeup to look beautiful? It’s bugging me. Where we are going? Nowadays, the longevity of permanent makeup is considerable. On average, most girls who have a beauty complex want to get permanent makeup because the permanent makeup can last for three to five years per treatment, and that’s three to five years of a breezy daily beauty routine!

The beauty community has expanded at an alarming rate and hence competition has also increased. Due to this the pressure to create and launch innovative products is more than ever. As a result, the traditional lipsticks and foundation are being frequently replaced by long-lasting lipsticks, primers, setting sprays, and bronzers to name just a few. It seems that this rising trend has no end.