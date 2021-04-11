Pakistani firms to attend Canton Fair for promotion of business

Minister Counsellor Embassy of China Xie Gouxiang on Saturday invited Pakistani companies to attend the Canton Fair and explore prospects for export of their products around the world. He held online meeting with Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan, President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry and briefed him about the details of upcoming 129th China Import and Export Fair (Canton Fair). The fair will be held online between April 15 to 24, due to Covid-19 pandemic, said a press release. He said the fair was a platform for win-win cooperation between different countries where worldwide businessmen connected with each other, shared opportunities and pursued common development. Therefore, it provided a good opportunity to Pakistani companies to explore new prospects for business promotion. He said to further help companies reduced their production and operation costs, adding, the upcoming Canton Fair would continue to waive exhibitors’ fees, and would not charge any fees to cross-border e-commerce platforms participating in synchronized activities.













