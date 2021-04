The wind of the Holy month will soon blow

It’ll bring happiness,

It’ll turn darkness into brightness,

And sorrow into glow,

Good deeds ‘ll start to flow,

Month will bring blessings again,

It’ll wash all of our stains,

‘ll turn shadows into light,

Through repentance

All of our sins ‘ll go into bin

And we will be new again

Whole world ‘ll see,

Every corner of the word will be free,

From every pain, sorrow and woe

And there ‘ll be spring all over so,

It’ll be a colorful, happy world again….