Meera reportedly admitted to a mental health facility in the US

Pakistani film star Meera has reportedly been admitted to a mental health facility after she misbehaved with a doctor on her trip to the United States, local media claimed. The doctors deemed her mentally unfit.

As reported by a local TV channel, Meera had requested for special treatment, claiming she had been given protocol by the Prime Minister. After listening to the actor’s claims, the doctor reported her to mental health officials after which she was reportedly admitted to a psychiatric facility for two days.

Meera’s mother, Shafqat Rubab said that “Meera called me from the USA saying someone has admitted her to Mental Hospital,”. “I have told the doctors that I am not mental but they are saying we will do Some tests and then we will decide,” her mother conveyed Meera’s words.

She further said, “After that, I have called her but her number was powered off. Now I appeal to PM Imran Khan to bring my daughter back to Pakistan, he is the only one who can help me in this crucial time.”

Moreover, while Meera’s mother, talking to a news channel also requested authorities in Pakistan to bring her daughter back safely.