ECP issues statistical data of registered voters

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday issued statistical data of registered male and female voters lists of all four provinces and the federal capital. The total number of registered voters in the country is 118,224,697 out of which the number of male voters is 65,300,735 and female voters is 52,923,962.

The total number of registered voters in Punjab is 67,521,257 including 37,001,026 male voters while 30,520,231 female voters. The number of total registered voters in Sindh is 24,945,595 in which 13,751,191 male voters and 11,194,404 female voters. Khyber Pukhtunkhwa has total voters of 19,961,414 registered voters out of which 11,271,917 are male and 8,689,497 are female voters. Balochistan stands with 4,919,457 registered voters including 2,814,156 male and 215,301 female voters whereas the federal capital of Islamabad has total voters of 876,974 registered voters with 462,445 male and 414,529 female voters. The ECP has asked the voters to verify their vote registration by sending their CNIC number to 8300 through SMS. They can also get Forms 21, 22 or 23 from the offices of Registration Officers in all districts or download it from the Commission’s website www.ecp.gov.pk. The people were also advised to call on ECP’s helpline 051-8848888 for further queries and guidelines.