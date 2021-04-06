IHC to hear NAB’s pleas against Nawaz Sharif on Thursday

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday fixed the hearing of miscellaneous pleas filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif. A division bench of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) comprising Justice Amir Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani will hear the petitions against Nawaz Sharif on April 8 (Thursday).

The anti-corruption watchdog pleaded with the high court to pronounce the 14-year imprisonment of the ex-premier in the Al-Azizia case, whereas the IHC will also hear the petition challenging Sharif’s acquittal in Flagship reference. The petitions were filed under Article 151 by the anti-graft watchdog which stated that Nawaz Sharif is a convicted person in mega corruption cases and pleaded with the court to summon the former premier to take action in accordance with the law.

It may be noted that the last hearing on the pleas had been conducted on December 9, 2020.

The anti-graft watchdog had sought to increase the jail term of Sharif from seven to 14 years in Al-Azizia reference.