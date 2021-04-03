Coronavirus case ratio touches 14%

The second meeting of the Coordination Committee for Anti-Corona Measures has learned that in the last 24 hours 193 patients tested positive for coronavirus and a positivity rate was 14%.

The meeting met under the chairmanship of Divisional Commissioner Saqib Manan. Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali, Vice-Chancellor of the Faisalabad Medical University Prof Dr Zafar Ali Chaudhry, Additional Commissioner Coordination Imran Raza Abbasi, CEO Health Dr Bilal Ahmad, medical superintendents of the Allied and DHQ hospitals Dr Mushtaq Sipra, Asif Hameed Salimi, and other officers of the Health Department were present.

During the meeting, the deputy Commissioner apprised about the details of the third wave of the corona. He said the implementation of SOPs in markets, bazaars, and public places during the current situation of the Corona epidemic was being observed. He said that a complete lockdown on Friday and Saturday is being implemented and that random sampling was also being started in commercial markets. Moreover, 906 shopping malls, restaurants, marriage halls and private schools have been sealed in the last 18 days for noncompliance with corona SoPs.

He informed that 8477 senior citizens have been vaccinated from corona at 5 centers so far. VC FMU said that the Corina ward of Allied hospital has become full of patients and now DHQ hospital will manage the patient while Govt General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad was also capacity, however, citizens should adopt precautionary measures very seriously. Deputy Commissioners of other districts through video link informed the situation of coronavirus. The Divisional Commissioner said that precautionary measures against Coronavirus should be kept in view and effective measures should be taken to protect the citizens from Corona by using all available resources in this situation. He urged implementation. He said that oxygen should be available in hospitals. He said that complete lockdown on Friday and Saturday should be implemented strictly besides checking the SoPs at every Public place in Faisalabad. He asked the DC of other districts to closely watch the positivity ratio on a daily basis.