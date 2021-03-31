Be brave, Be confident

Sometimes we get disappointed from everything and get tired of the world but on the other hand sometimes, we feel so energetic and start assuming that we can achieve whatever we have ever dreamt of. Occasionally we pretend that we are ok but deep inside we know we are broken. Yes, it’s true. We all face mood swings and that’s totally normal. This is usually referred to as “depression“. Although depression is a serious condition and one should speak about this state to someone reliable rather than choosing to keep quite.

People who always think negative and always have fear in their mind may go into depression. They sometimes act so weird but nonentity really gives importance to it. Those people who are going through these kinds of feelings always want somebody who appreciate their feelings, their thoughts, and their vision. They should be urged to find a person with whom they can talk freely. But sadly, they don’t express these kinds of feelings and when they cannot handle the situation, they quit. Yeah! It’s true, they quit. They have fought a number of battles in their mind, but don’t say a single word to anybody. They pretend they are ok. And unfortunately in the end, they lose their lives; nobody knows what’s actually running in their minds and what exactly happened that made them take their own lives.

Basically people with depression need time, need a person who can listen to them and understand what they are going through but they failed to find that confidante. Mostly peoples don’t want to visit psychiatrists. Don’t you ever think that life is too short to be lived in depression? Why do we always have to be pessimists? Why do some of us end our own lives? Why do we quit? Everyone at some point in their life feels trapped. It takes a toll on you when you faced with many different situations at the same time. This is the time to think sensibly and make wise decision but sometime we fail, which pull us down. We may find ourselves at cross-roads. But we need to understand this is completely normal. The world we live in today is full of peer pressure and competition. We are in a rat race and want to succeed at any cost but don’t want to understand our own moods our own wishes or sometimes even our own self. We need filters to enhance our face features, makeup to enhance our beauty, straight hair and fair complexion to look the most beautiful. Why we don’t even own are own selves even? Why do we want to prove our self-best to others? Because of this race people are getting depressed day by day, they are not satisfied with what they have.

According to me, the fault lies inside us; we even don’t care about ourselves that’s why no one also bothers about us and our feelings. If we really want attention and love in our lives and want to get rid of so called depression, then we have to take the initial step. The first step is to stop thinking about others. Others don’t matter at all. Think what you want to do, start expressing your own opinion, your own ideas. Try to become an innovator and don’t follow the footsteps of others. Yes, you are unique and pretty in your own way. Don’t try to change yourself for others, try to get this that if someone really loves you then he/she will love you in any situation, they won’t demand anything from you and they won’t even want to change the original you. They won’t have conditions to love you. Try to understand that a person who wants to change your character is actually not in love with you. First love yourself and then expect love from others. Respect yourself and your decision first then expect other peoples to respect you. Believe in yourself and not in others. Always thank God for each and every blessing you have and don’t look at what others have. Don’t degrade yourself. Look at what you have and how you can improve yourself and make yourself feel proud one day. Failures are just a part of life; everyone at some point in their life passes through this phase. You just need to keep calm and keep working hard. And one day everything will be fine and you will be satisfied with yourself. Don’t worry and never give up! You are a pretty soul.