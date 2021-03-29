The various prorammes and events were held in different towns of the desert district to celebrate the colouful Holi festival of Hindus. The events were organized in Islamkot, Diplo, Chelhar, Nagarparkar, Qasbo, Kantio, Kaloi, Chhachhro, Dahli and other towns and villages were also participated by the people varuous Muslim communities to add more colours in the festvities of their Hindu brothers and sisters. The participants of the rallies and events sprinkled one to another with beautiful colours. The special events were also held in a number of the temples across the desert district for welfare, progress and prosperity of Pakistan. The main event was organized in Sonora Locality of Mithi town on Sunday evening which was attended by hundreds of the people from all communities. Speaking to the participants, PPP MPA from Mithi, Arbab Lutuallah said that Holi was not only festival of the clours and diversity but also an event to foster interfaith harmony in the region. He said that in Thar region both Muslims and Hindus were living peacefully for centuries. He said that nobody would be allowed to create unrest or any divide between the people of various religions and communities. Arbab said that it was late father Arbab Ameer Hassan, who had played a great role in further fostering and cementing the brotherly ties among the people of various communities in Tharparkar district The singers and comedians also performed on the occasion to entertain the jubilant participants.













