10 timeless songs by Strings to get you through the day

The iconic rock band Strings, comprising of band members Faisal Kapadia and Bilal Maqsood, announced late on Thursday that they were disbanding after 33 years of delivering timeless hits.

The news hit their vast fanbase hard, with multitudes of people pouring their heartbreak out on social media with tributes and videos of the band performing live; a reaction not surprising at all, given the sheer number of hits the band has delivered throughout their run.

Maqsood and Kapadia’s three-decade-long journey, which hit a roadblock once before in 1992 as well, has blessed the Pakistani music scene with some timeless classics that generations have been bumping for years.

From bidding adieu to their original quartet in 1992 to Maqsood and Kapadia’s prodigal return to music in 2000, Strings has and will remain a major part of Pakistan’s collective pop-culture conscience

To mark the day, they finally hang up their instruments, here are 10 timeless classics from the band’s discography that have the power to reel you in all over again every time you hear the familiar strums. So, get your headphones on, kick back, and take a deep dive into a sea of memories with these tunes.

Duur (2000)

Sar Kiye Yeh Phar (2000)

Anjane (2000)

Dhaani (2003)

Chaaye Chaaye (2003)

Hai Koi Hum Jaisa (2003)

Mera Bichraa Yaar (2003)

Kahani Muhabbat Ki (2003)

Yeh Hai Meri Kahani (2006)

Sajni (2018)