Green is now pale!

Man is closed to nature. It has evolved man from dumb specie to a knowledgeable and intellectual specie. Not only human, let’s talk about how does it impact other species. Plants, human, water, and mountain, they all combined to form nature. They all are actively participating in making our planet a better place. But unfortunately, one of its members is disturbing nature and that member is man. It is a saying “earth provides enough to satisfy every man’s need, but not every man’s deed”. It’s a truth also that man become greedy about exploring nature and has crossed the limits of safety. “we are in danger of destroying ourselves by our greed and stupidity. We cannot remain looking inwards at ourselves on a small and increasingly polluted and overcrowded planet.

Man is framing the world and decorating it in his own ways and transforming it to live comfortably but this comfort is temporary and it will cause discomfort in far future. We are humans who want the same thing every other human want a safe place to live on this planet we call home. So, while our work must continue to be unbiased and objective, increasingly we are raising our voices, adding to the clear message that climate change is real and humans are responsible, the impacts are serious and we must act now. Let’s talk about Global Warming. It is interrelated with climate change and uses as a synonym. It’s plentifully clear that climate change is already having an impact on human rights. And that this impact will only intensify in coming years. Through global warming the cycle of nature is reversing, the ice caps are melting, sea levels are rising, temperature of earth is rising gradually, cloud forests are dying, and wildlife is scrambling to keep pace. It has become clear that humans have caused most of the past century’s warming by releasing heat-trapping gases as we power our modern lives. Called greenhouse gases, their levels are higher now than at any time in the last 800,000 years.

The next element the man is disturbing is the green part. People rely on food, shelter, fuel and medicine that comes from forests. The forestry sector provides jobs to millions, linking us to an increasing array of consumer goods that can be traced back to the forest. It is an alarming situation for us that forests around the world are under assault. They are sick, they are burning and they are disappearing and destroying the country’s economy as well.

It is wise to use technology for comfort but explore it by relying on nature because nature is human soul when he moves away then it will become pale and loose its greenery.