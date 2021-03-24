Clock Tower reminds the world of TB terror

Faisalabad’s famous clock tower has been illuminated in red color to commemorate World Tuberculosis Day which depicts solidarity with the people suffering from TB.

Under the arrangements of the district administration and district health authority, a simple symbolic ceremony was held regarding International Day to create awareness regarding the disease and draw attention to the potentially disastrous socio economic consequences on the developing countries and this year day is commemorated with the theme “Clock is Ticking”. Divisional Commissioner Saqib Manan and Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali were the special guests on the occasion. Provincial Coordinator TB Control Program Dr. Saeed Akhtar, CEO Health Dr. Bilal Ahmed, Assistant Commissioners Umar Maqbool, Syed Ayub Bukhari, District TB Coordinator Dr Asif Shehzad, Senior Advisor Dr Asif Mehmood, District Coordinator Anti-Infectious Diseases Dr. Zulqarnain and other doctors were also present. The Divisional Commissioner said that TB is a treatable disease for which it is very important to have a good diet and a healthy environment so all precautionary measures should be taken responsibly to prevent this disease. He said that providing the best medical facilities for the treatment of tuberculosis was the top priority where patients suffering from the disease are being provided free diagnosis, treatment and medicines and the aim is to raise awareness about disease prevention and treatment and this event is also a link in the same chain.The Deputy Commissioner said that if TB is not diagnosed and treated in time, it can be dangerous, so if symptoms appear, go to the nearest hospital immediately. He directed the concerned public health experts to take steps to prevent TB. Stressing on the need to continue, he said that on World Day, the commitment must be reiterated that all available resources are being utilized to control communicable diseases and improve the living standards of the people. Provincial Coordinator said that the clock is ticking and the need to step up efforts to eradicate TB is being highlighted through a holistic approach.