US President Biden felicitates Pakistanis on Pakistan Day, vows to strengthen ties

United States President Joe Biden, on Tuesday, felicitated his Pakistani counterpart Dr. Arif Alvi on the occasion of 23rd March.

Biden in a letter written to the Pakistan president congratulated Pakistanis on the 81st Pakistan Day. The US president further emphasized on strengthening ties between Washington and Islamabad.

The Pakistan-US partnership is based on the common goal of regional peace and prosperity, said Biden.

“United States and Pakistan would work for peace in Afghanistan, address COVID-19 and climate change”, he added further.

US President @JoeBiden congratulated President @ArifAlvi & Pakistani Nation on #PakistanResolutionDay. He said that US-Pak partnership is based on common goal of regional peace & prosperity. US & Pak would work for peace in Afghanistan, address COVID-19 and climate change. pic.twitter.com/JsVtlGa6Vs — The President of Pakistan (@PresOfPakistan) March 23, 2021

Earlier President of Pakistan Dr. Arif Alvi shared a special message for the nation today, paying homage to the founders of Pakistan and also lauding the efforts of health worker heroes who are fighting gallantly against the deadly pandemic.

Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan also shared his message on this special day. The premier vowed to align the country on the model of Riyasat-e-Madina and make Pakistan a truly democratic welfare state.

“Our vision is to transform Pakistan into a truly democratic welfare State, on the model of Riyasat-e-Madina.” the prime minister said.

The prime minister also expressed solidarity with the oppressed Kashmiris in the Illegally Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

“On this day, we also express solidarity with the innocent people of IIOJK who have been subjected to worst form of state oppression by Indian security forces.”