PM was not fully vaccinated, Ministry of NHS

Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination in a tweet explained that the Prime Minister was not fully vaccinated at the time he contracted the virus.

The official twitter account of the National Health Services ministry stated,

Prime Minister Imran Khan was not fully vaccinated when he contracted the virus. He only got the 1st dose and merely 2 days ago which is too soon for ANY vaccine to become effective. Anti-bodies develop 2-3 weeks after 2nd dose of 2-dose COVID vaccines. #VaccinesWork — Ministry of National Health Services, Pakistan (@nhsrcofficial) March 20, 2021

Soon after the news of Imran Khan testing positive broke, speculations were made about the effectiveness of the vaccine.

Ministry of National Health Services took it to twitter to bust the “positive even after vaccine” myth using the hashtag #VaccinesWork

The healthy ministry explained that Prime Minister took the first dose of vaccine 2 days ago before he tested positive. It is too soon for any vaccine to develop any sort of antibodies leading to immunity, said the NHS.

