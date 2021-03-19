Doctors, businessmen, senior citizens term alleged rape case fabricated

Doctors, businessmen, senior citizens and medical centre owners have condemned the recent incident of an alleged rape of a married woman under anesthesia inside Operation Theater at a private medical centre and termed it fake, fabricated and bogus.

These remarks were made at a joint press conference at PMA House here Friday. Prof. Khursheed Ahmed Abbasi, President Pakistan Medical Association Dr. Ikran Tunio, Muhammad Ali Shaikh President Larkana Chamber of Commerce, Dr. Shah Baig Chandio, PPP City president Khair Muhammad Shaikh, Dr. Gulzar Tunio, Dr. Zamir Soomro, Nisarullah Shaikh, Dr. Diyali Gul, Dr. Gul Shaikh and others were present in the media talk.

They said that when operation is conducted at government hospitals or private medical centres, OT technicians and doctors are always present along with a woman employee in the operation theater (OT), and during that time nobody can do such an ugly thing.

Speaking on the alleged rape case, they said that patient’s lower body part was under anesthesia because of her leg operation and she was conscious. They noted that nobody complained after her operation but some miscreants and blackmailers joined protest and instigated others. They said police without any cogent reason, forcibly entered into the OT and harassed the doctors, and other employees, and later lodged a fake case.

They said operation theater is still closed, inviting investigators to take samples and get DNA tests done from any laboratory in any country of the world. They said allegations levelled are concocted, fake, fabricated and only amount to defame doctors’ community.

They said the CCTV footage which have also been handed over to police, clearly shows that not only one person but the entire required staff is present in the OT. They said a drama was hatched after the woman came out of the OT, purpose of which was to malign the doctors. They demanded a free, fair, transparent and honest probe which will certainly absolve the doctor and other employees of all the charges.