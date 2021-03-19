PDM will come up with new plans if PPP does not resign, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi

The Opposition will come up with a new strategy for its anti-government movement if PPP does not resign from the assemblies, stated senior PML-N leader and former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Thursday.

During a news program, Abbasi said the experiment of rigging and ‘hybrid’ failed in 2018, therefore, the country’s system must be changed according to the Constitution.

Answering to a question, he said that the parliamentary system cannot run without Opposition.

In addition to this, the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) will move forward with the consultation of nine parties if the PPP did not resign.

He said the PDM will have to revise its strategy if the PPP thinks that the solution to the problem lies in this “failed assembly”.

Shahid Khaqan said the PML-N can also sit in assemblies, if it wished to do politics only. According to him, the problem cannot be resolved with no-confidence motion, sending the government packing or fresh elections.

The former PM said the unless and until a country is not run according to the Constitution, it cannot be developed. Adding that the theft of the 2018 elections caused the problems the country is facing today.

“We are asking as to who is running the country. If someone considers that problems can be solved by wrapping up democracy then they must know that such moves bite the dust thrice and same would be the fate of such adventure in future,” he said.

“We would voluntarily go to jail if country’s problems can be solved with it,” he added.