Real agenda behind PDM

Under the umbrella of PDM all opposition parties had joined hands with each other on September 20, 2020 in order to derail incumbent government led by Prime Minister Imran Khan. Notwithstanding, fate of the PDM totally depending upon two main stream parties viz Pakistan People Party and Pakistan Muslim League(N). Despite the fact that two major parties had not very good repute of working politically as well as administratively collectively for the last three decades. As whenever one party get into power to from Government the other party sitting at opposition benches started intrigues against the incumbent Government and Ruling party put more efforts to suppress their intrigue through state machinery by lodging corruption cases as well as other tools in order to demoralize the image of opposition party before the Public and vice versa. In simple words both the main stream political parties always indulge in to protect their own vested interest rather to do any work for betterment of Public.

Even after Mesaq Jamhhoriat Mr. Nawaz Sharif went to attend Apex Court hearing in the impeachment case of Mr. Yousaf Raza Gilani and it was known fact that Mr. Nawaz Sharif was part of the intrigues to topple down Mr. Yousaf Raza Gilani as Prime Minister of Pakistan through back door diplomacy corridors. This all shows that both the main politically parties fully lack confidence in one each other and by no means the aims set at the platform of PDM by the both the parties can ever achieve their targets. The PDM moral crumbled down to its lowest level when Lahore Jalsa flop miserably.

This internal conflict can easily be seen in the recent Senate Election wherein it has been observed that how both the main stream political parties play hands with each other. This PDM Platform is just nothing but a congregation of separate ideologies but on one point agenda they are all alike that is how to get clean chit for their leaders involved in the corruption cases or who have been imprisoned in jail. But unfortunately the prime Minister Imran Khan adamant not to bow down against the pressurize tactics of PDM.

PDM moral come at its lowest ebb when in the main stream media PDM chairman Maulana Fazlur Rehman announced for cancellation of expected date of long march i.e 26.03.2021 as both the main stream parties did come to point on the issue of resignation from the assemblies. The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari link the resignation with the arrival of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Nawaz Sharif. He also added that “I have spent 14 years of my life in jail. These statements of Asif Zardari add fuel to the fire. It clearly shows that there are still playing hands with each other and following the back door diplomacy especially Pakistan People Party presently and do not want to follow the path of other main stream party Pakistan Nawaz League(N) of maligning the state institution of Pakistan.

Let evaluate the real purpose of PDM, basically they just want to pressurize Imran khan not to pursue their corruption cases. They don’t have any concerns about the people and democracy. All of the joint parties of PDM having zero interest in the public problems. They have their own vested interests. And they just want to get in power once again at any cost.