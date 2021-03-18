Kuwait Foreign Minister to arrive in Pakistan for a two-day visit

ISLAMABAD: Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Dr Ahmed Nasser Al-Mohammed Al-Sabah will arrive in Islamabad today for a two-day trip, announced the Foreign Office on Wednesday.

The Kuwaiti minister is arriving at the invitation of Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

The FO said that the Sabah will lead a Kuwaiti delegation including senior officials from the Kuwaiti ministries of foreign affairs, health, interior, and trade and industry.

“During the visit, besides having wide-ranging talks with Foreign Minister Qureshi, the Kuwaiti Foreign Minister will call on other dignitaries,” said the FO.

FO said that the visit will provide “further impetus to the positive momentum in bilateral exchanges and deepening mutual cooperation”.

“The visit of the Kuwaiti Foreign Minister comes in the backdrop of the bilateral meeting held with Foreign Minister Qureshi on the sidelines of the 47th Session of OIC Council of Foreign Ministers in Niamey, Niger, in November 2020,” said the FO.

The FO said that in the meeting, the two foreign ministers will talk about future up-comings and work closely to further strengthen and expand bilateral cooperation in diverse fields.

It is also said that Kuwait’s assistant foreign minister for Asian affairs who visited Pakistan in January of this year was a follow up of the meeting between Qureshi and Sabah.

The FO added that Kuwait’s assistant foreign minister held consultations at the Ministries of foreign affairs, interior, overseas Pakistanis and human resource development and economic affairs division, as well as the Board of Investment.

Pakistan gives high importance to its ties with Kuwait, which are shared in both faith and values.

“The bilateral relationship is marked by high-level visits and growing cooperation across myriad fields. During the global pandemic, the two countries collaborated closely in the health sector and food security,” said the FO.

Pakistan also lauded Kuwait for the positive role in building bridges among the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) members. “Pakistan also stands in solidarity with the Kuwait in the efforts to strengthen unity among Muslim countries,” said the FO.