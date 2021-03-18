Air Marshal Zaheer Sidhu appointed new PAF chief

The government on Wednesday appointed Air Marshal Zaheer Ahmad Babar Sidhu as the new Chief of the Air Staff of Pakistan Air Force (PAF).

He will take charge of his office from Friday after the retirement of incumbent PAF Chief Air Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan.

The incoming air chief hails from Sadh village in Punjab’s Gujrat district and is presently serving as Deputy Chief of Air Staff Admin at the Air Headquarters in Islamabad.

Babar joined the GD (Pilot) branch of the PAF in 1986 as a fighter pilot. He has also served in fighter squadrons, operational airbases and regional commands. He attended Combat Commanders School, Air War College and Royal College of Defense Studies in the United Kingdom for higher studies.

He has also served as Assistant Chief of the Air Staff (Operations Research and Development), Assistant Chief of Air Staff (Training Officers) and Director General of Projects at Air Headquarters Islamabad.

Babar also served as additional secretary in the ministry of defence. He was awarded Sitara-e-Imtiaz (military) and Tamgha-e-Imtiaz (military) in recognition of his services.

Outgoing Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan will hand over the command to his successor at a change of command ceremony scheduled to be held at the Air Headquarters in Islamabad on Friday.

Earlier in the day, Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan paid a farewell call on Prime Minister Imran Khan. The Premier appreciated the meritorious services of the outgoing Air Chief rendered in the service of the nation and wished him well.

Earlier on Tuesday, Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa and Director General Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Lieutenant General Faiz Hamid have thanked Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan for his contribution in enhancing the professional capability of Pakistan Air Force (PAF) during his illustrious career.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan on his farewell visit separately called on General Qamar Javed Bajwa at General Headquarters (GHQ) and Lieutenant General Faiz Hamid at ISI headquarters on Tuesday.

They thanked the CAS for his services to the nation during a long and illustrious career. They also appreciated air chief’s dynamic leadership and professionalism displayed during operation Swift Retort and critical support rendered in fight against terrorism.