Fawad Chaudhry calls opposition to hold talks with the government

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry on Wednesday, invited the opposition leaders to hold talks with the government. He urged the opposition to initiate dialogues over electoral and governance reforms.

The minister took it to Twitter to invite the opposition for the talks. In a tweet he said that political stability is the need of the country and it is good that PDM has delayed the long march. He further stated that the opposition leadership should take a step forward in the parliament to give suggestions.

سیاسی استحکام ملک کی ضرورت ہے، اچھی بات ہے اپوزیشن لانگ مارچ سے پیچھے ہٹی ہے، پارلیمان میں ایک قدم آگے بڑھیں اور انتخابی اصلاحات سے بات چیت کا آغاز کریں، نئے الیکشن قوانین اور الیکشن کمیشن کی تشکیل کرتے ہیں عدالتی اور انتظامی اصلاحات وقت کی ضرورت ہیں اپوزیشن تجاویز دے — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) March 17, 2021

Fawad Chaudry said that judicial, administrative and electoral reforms are the need of the hour and the opposition is welcomed to give their suggestions.

He invited the opposition to come and sit with the government in order to discuss election reforms but warned that the government would not budge on NAB laws and its stance against corruption.

It is to be noted here that the opposition alliance Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) Tuesday announced that its long march, previously scheduled to take place on March 26, has been postponed.