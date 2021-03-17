Man kills four family members

A man killed four people, including his mother and two siblings here on Tuesday. According to an official of the Kabal Police Station, Muhammad Ali, opened indiscriminate fire leaving several of his family members that left his mother, two brothers, and a sister-in-law dead on the spot.

The police sprang into action after the heart-wrenching incident and arrested accused Muhammad Ali, the official said, adding that the mother and two slain brothers Akhtar Ali, Barkat Ali and a sister-in-law were among the dead. The official also said the police registered an FIR against Muhammad Ali and recovered the murder tool from the crime scene.