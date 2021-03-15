International Women’s Day

AGENTS OF CHANGE

How Women In Rural Pakistan Are Claiming Their Independence

The stories on child brides and gender disparities in rural areas of third world countries like Pakistan always make the headlines, but what gets missed out is the positive work that’s taking place through regional and global NGOs.

Organiks Plus, a venture established by Hashoo Foundation is one such example. On International Women’s Day, Organiks Plus is proud to celebrate the stories of resilience and success by women from all rural areas of Pakistan, where basic necessities are luxuries, and how one brand transformed the lives of hundreds of women and thousands of families. Organiks Plus has not only provided them with a livelihood, it has also given these women purpose, ambition, independence and confidence.

A woman led start-up and a one-stop shop for natural products ranging from honey, jams and pickles to immune boosting teas, soaps and textile products all made from sustainable materials, Organiks Plus was launched in the valleys of Gilgit-Baltistan to the coast of Baluchistan in Pakistan’s remote and rural areas. Organiks Plus holistic range has given women from these rural areas a vision for a better future while keeping the environment safe.

Besides providing livelihood, Organiks Plus profits contribute to enhance and improve the socio-economic status of women farmers and artisans who have acquired training and given the tools and training to improve their skills. Free of pesticide, naturally grown and hand-picked with extreme care, Organiks Plus take pride in delivering premium products that are focused on health and healing.

“Organiks Plus is a commitment to improve the economic opportunities for women and youth, through the value addition and promotion of indigenous and natural products. Organiks Plus not only brings a unique blend of culture and nature but also aspires to create a sustainable environment of natural wellness by creating a link between the women farmers and you,” said Rabia Mustafa, Executive Manager, Organiks Plus.

Organiks Plus is just one of the initiatives of the Hashoo Foundation, whose strategic focus is on promoting women empowerment through community engagement plans. The key approach is based on the belief that rural women have inherent potential to help themselves if they organize and are provided with technical and financial support. Within its operational framework, Hashoo Foundation has been providing technical, vocational and humanitarian support through its women-focused programs.

About the Organiks Plus Range

Health & Wellness Products: Promoting natural health solutions through wide range of pure and natural products that address the needs of modern living. Organiks Plus natural products come with an abundance of medicinal properties, as well as aromatic scents. The Organiks Pure Honey, Immunity Booster Tea, Wild Thyme drink are the perfect complement to our tasty combination of mulberries, walnuts and almonds. The products are rich with numerous benefits such as natural immunity boosters, lowering inflammation, improving digestion and mood, mental function and memory.

Aromatic & Beauty Products: Pakistan is home to many medicinal flora and fauna and Organiks Plus aromatic and beauty range is extracted from plants grown in natural, pesticide and fertilizer free soil.

Art & Crafts: Pakistan has a rich cultural diversity, reflected in the treasure trove of exquisite handicrafts made by myriad of artisans from across the country. From Indus Valley civilization to celebrating each region’s own unique cultural identity through various crafts such as embroideries, woodcarving and clay work. The world of Pakistan’s craftspeople, with their handmade goods and textiles spans eras and encompasses influences of many civilizations.

Each product is created with an uncompromising commitment to environmental and social responsibility and is available from: https://www.organiksplus.com/