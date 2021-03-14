Remarkable development with miraculous achievement & boon for Thar

Tharparkar is not only the district with largest area but it is also the paragon of the peace, coexistence and interfaith harmony. It is widely known as Thar HB with the population of sixty lack forty nine thousand and six hundred sixty one (1649661) and spread over twenty thousand square kilometers. Tharparkar has seven Talukas viz: Mithi, Islamkot, Nagarparkar, Chachro, Dahli, Kaloi and Diplo . It has sixty four union council and two thousand three hundred and sixty five villages. The elected representatives includes two members of national assembly : Doctor Maheesh Malani, Peer Ameer Ali Shah; two senators : Engineer Gianchand and Senator kirshana Kumari members of provincial assembly includes Faqeer Sher Mohammad Bilani, Arbab Lutif ul allah and Qasim Saraj Soomro and Rana Humair Singh and two advisors of Chief Minsters namely Veer Ji kolhi and Khatu Mal Jeewan.

Thar is the hub of the abundant natural resources such as coal, Granite, Salt and China clay. Thar Coal reserves is 175 billion tons spread over 9000 square kilometers. There is variety of granite and nearly ten different kinds of granties reserves are available in 26 billion tons . Besides it, thar is replete with plentiful reserves of China clay & salt that can be used for any commercial mining and industrial activities.

The government of Pakistan has taken indispensable initiatives to covert Thar as major economic zone for the major foreign direct investment and projection economic and industrial activities. It is mandatory to mention that the Sindh Engro Coal Mining Company ( SECMC) is fervently engaged in coal mining and its power generation plants have been successfully adding 660 Mega Walt(MW) coal generated energy in national grid . whereas 1320 MW will be added in national grid by Sino Sindh Resource Private Limited ( SSRL) . There are two under construction power plants of Thal Nova and Hubco Thar Energy limited of 330 MW each and they will also add their power to the national gird by 2020 . Hence , it is right claim that -THAR WILL CHANAGE PAKiSTAN.

It is meritorious to mention that Sindh Government has taken praiseworthy and remarkable intiatives to facilitate and encourage the investment and industrialisation in the tharparkar district with vivid infrastructural development such as widespread network of well constructed roads, construction of the 42 small dams, water carrier piplines, dam for the reservoir of rain water in Tharparkar district, establishment of the Mai Bhakhtawar airport, Establishment of NED University Campus , schools by Engro with the collaboration of TCF and the start of the state of the art institutions of heart diseases the institute of Cardiovascular Diseases( NICVD) and several other projects .

The Sindh government has made remarkable intiative on constructing 42 small dams in thar. The construction of 23 dams have successfully completed and inaugurated by chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah and he shown eager interest in the compeltion the remaining 11 small dams will be completed by 2022. The intiative of construction of small dams will not only provide the fresh drinking water to 87 villages but it will irrigate 85000 acrs land.At present constructed 23 dams have immensely contributed in the irrigation of the hundred acars land with bumper crops of wheat, Onions, garlic, Oats, Gawaar and other crops which is indeed miraculous achievement of sindh government for the prosperity of the People that was the vision of Mohtrama Shaheed Banzeer Bhutto and Bilawal Buhutto which coming to happen as undeniable reality.