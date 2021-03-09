No NRO for corrupt leaders until PM Imran is in power: Usman Buzdar

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar has asserted that the opposition parties, under the banner of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), would not get any NRO until Prime Minister Imran Khan is in power.

He made these remarks while talking to the provincial minister for forest, , Sibtain Khan, who called on him at his office here in Lahore today (Tuesday). “The alliance of the opposition is only trying to safeguard its personal interest,” he added.

“The opposition only wants to protect its personal interests but they cannot mislead the people of Pakistan. The citizens want prosperity and development instead of unrest in the country,” the chief minister added.

CM Usman Buzdar further said after failing at the federal level, the opposition alliance will also fail in its designs in Punjab. “The government will complete its constitutional term,” the chief minister vowed.

Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan had claimed that the corrupt opposition leaders had requested him in writing to grant them a national reconciliation ordinance (NRO).

Talking to digital media representatives, the premier had said that arch-rivals of the past, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) have now shaken hands to conceal their corruption.